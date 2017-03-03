GG Gharachedaghi's marriage has ended as quickly as it began. After just a month, she and her now-ex Shalom are calling it quits.
Shalom, also the ex of Dash Dolls' Durrani Popal, proposed to Gharachedaghi in Times Square in December with a billboard that read "Golnesa, My Love, My Everything...Will You Marry Me?" She responded "Hell yes!" Then, on Valentine's Day, she revealed that they'd gotten married spur-of-the-moment in January.
"January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there's a small chapel we could go to and do it right then," she wrote on Instagram. "An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife."
But they're husband and wife no longer. On Thursday, the Shahs of Sunset star's rep Steve Honig told E! News that the two were getting divorced. And it sounds like it was a dramatic split.
"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened," he said. "She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."
It seems like she didn't see this coming, and her co-star Mike Shouhed is equally surprised. "I feel for both of them. My enormous regards go out to both. I hope they find peace," he told E! News. "I love them both. They seemed so happy together. This is a shock to me."
She might've been hinting at this a week ago, though, with a photo captioned, "Truth is, a lot of people will attempt to break us in life...but it's up to you to decide who's worth the pain." It sounds like she'd decided not to let this relationship break her.
