For some, Times Square is a place to get trampled by tourists and eat dinner at a seriously overpriced TGI Fridays. For Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, it's the place where she decided to spend the rest of her life with her love.As reported by Entertainment Tonight , GG's boyfriend Shalom popped the question to the reality star in quite an epic way. Seemingly taking a cue from Drake's billboard for Rihanna, Shalom plastered his question to Gharachedaghi on an electronic board for all the people of Times Square to see. Shalom's message read:"Golnesa, My Love, My Everything... Will You Marry Me?"According to GG's Instagram of the billboard behind her shiny (not to mention ginormous) engagement ring, the Shahs star gave a resounding "Hell yes!"