Shahs Of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedaghi Is Engaged & Her Fiancé Is Connected To The Kardashians

Kaitlin Reilly
For some, Times Square is a place to get trampled by tourists and eat dinner at a seriously overpriced TGI Fridays. For Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, it's the place where she decided to spend the rest of her life with her love.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, GG's boyfriend Shalom popped the question to the reality star in quite an epic way. Seemingly taking a cue from Drake's billboard for Rihanna, Shalom plastered his question to Gharachedaghi on an electronic board for all the people of Times Square to see. Shalom's message read:

"Golnesa, My Love, My Everything... Will You Marry Me?"

According to GG's Instagram of the billboard behind her shiny (not to mention ginormous) engagement ring, the Shahs star gave a resounding "Hell yes!"
In the middle of Times Square... he asked... and I said... HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310

A photo posted by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on

Gharachedaghi and Shalom (whose last name viewers do not know) may be getting hitched, but GG isn't the first reality star Shalom has been romantically tied to. Shalom previously dated Durrani Popal, a cast member on Dash Dolls who worked at the Kardashians' Dash store in West Hollywood. The pair's interfaith relationship — Popal is Muslim, while Shalom is Jewish — was a plot point on the reality series. (Also a plot point? Shalom buying Popal a pink Bentley for her birthday. Damn.)

Shalom's past with Popal doesn't bother his current lady. She shared this Instagram of her beau with a clap back to haters in the caption.
Everyone is someone's ex, but it looks like Shalom and Gharachedaghi have found their person.
