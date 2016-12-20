For some, Times Square is a place to get trampled by tourists and eat dinner at a seriously overpriced TGI Fridays. For Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, it's the place where she decided to spend the rest of her life with her love.
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, GG's boyfriend Shalom popped the question to the reality star in quite an epic way. Seemingly taking a cue from Drake's billboard for Rihanna, Shalom plastered his question to Gharachedaghi on an electronic board for all the people of Times Square to see. Shalom's message read:
"Golnesa, My Love, My Everything... Will You Marry Me?"
According to GG's Instagram of the billboard behind her shiny (not to mention ginormous) engagement ring, the Shahs star gave a resounding "Hell yes!"
Gharachedaghi and Shalom (whose last name viewers do not know) may be getting hitched, but GG isn't the first reality star Shalom has been romantically tied to. Shalom previously dated Durrani Popal, a cast member on Dash Dolls who worked at the Kardashians' Dash store in West Hollywood. The pair's interfaith relationship — Popal is Muslim, while Shalom is Jewish — was a plot point on the reality series. (Also a plot point? Shalom buying Popal a pink Bentley for her birthday. Damn.)
Shalom's past with Popal doesn't bother his current lady. She shared this Instagram of her beau with a clap back to haters in the caption.
I've got a crush on you! ❤10717❤ -Side note... some of y'all sound like a bunch of chumps trying to bring up people's past. Everyone is someone's ex! I don't give 2 fucks if this man's ex was King Kong because now he's MINE! I don't sit back judging you side hoes or you fuck boys. Look in the mirror before you look out the window.- Let's begin the blocking process.
Everyone is someone's ex, but it looks like Shalom and Gharachedaghi have found their person.
