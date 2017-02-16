This Shahs of Sunset star is a married lady. According to Us Weekly, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has officially wed her fiancé Shalom.
It certainly sounds like Shalom is a keeper. He proposed to his now-wife in one pretty spectacular way: Via a billboard in Times Square. (How very Drake of him.)
While Shalom is now famously tied to Shahs of Sunset, this isn't his first time being romantically linked to a star of a reality show. Shalom previously dated Durrani Popal, a member of the Dash Dolls squad, and an employee at one of the Kardashians' famous shops.
Advertisement
According to Us Weekly, Gharachedaghi and Shalom's ceremony was small and intimate. GG didn't don a white dress and veil: instead, she rocked a white long-sleeve top and ripped jeans. Definitely a cozier number.
GG shared a video of the ceremony with her Instagram followers. In the caption, she revealed that while she had previously wanted to take the video down (because, uh, so many haters on the internet) she decided to include it on her page as a celebration of love:
The video is back! Over the years I've learned that I don't need to share every aspect of my life with Instagram. It's hard enough dealing with all of the mean things people say to me just from watching my show. So I took the video down. But then I realized, that this moment right here, this moment is worth sharing with the world. It was just the two of us and the good grace of God, which was good enough for us. And for lots of you asking, yes, we still plan on having a reception at some point so we can share our love with family and friends. He's Jewish, I'm Muslim. Let this be a lesson to many closed minded people, that love has no religion, it has no race, it has no limitations. Love always conquers! ☾?✡
The pair may be waiting to have an official reception with friends and family, but it already looks like their marriage is starting out the right way: with lots of love.
Related Video:
Advertisement