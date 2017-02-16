The video is back! Over the years I've learned that I don't need to share every aspect of my life with Instagram. It's hard enough dealing with all of the mean things people say to me just from watching my show. So I took the video down. But then I realized, that this moment right here, this moment is worth sharing with the world. It was just the two of us and the good grace of God, which was good enough for us. And for lots of you asking, yes, we still plan on having a reception at some point so we can share our love with family and friends. He's Jewish, I'm Muslim. Let this be a lesson to many closed minded people, that love has no religion, it has no race, it has no limitations. Love always conquers! ☾?✡

