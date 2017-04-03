Max hurt Amabella before the school year even started. How did no one see the later incidents happen? Teachers and aides should have kept a closer eye on the child they knew was being bullied — but somehow, no one was able to see any of the times Max caused her harm. And the class teacher, Ms. Barnes (Virginia Kull), told Jane (Shailene Woodley) that there was a petition circling to have her son expelled — even though no one had seen any of his alleged bullying.