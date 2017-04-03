Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Gave Alan Thicke A Reading Just Before His Death

When beloved actor Alan Thicke died last December, the world was shocked. The Growing Pains star was only 69 years old. His 19-year-old son Carter didn't believe his dad's heart attack would be fatal — the pair had been playing hockey together just before Thicke's death. (The actor's cause of death was ruled to be a "ruptured aorta" and a "standard type A aortic dissection.")
But in a new promo for Hollywood Medium, E! has revealed that the legendary medium Tyler Henry gave Thicke a reading shortly before his passing. Thicke's widow, Tanya Thicke, meets with Henry in the episode to talk about the reading the medium gave her husband. During the episode, the pair will watch the reading together, according to E! News.
Hollywood Medium is returning to E! in May, when the network will air the latter half of the show's second season. Aside from the Thickes, other stars featured in the next season will include Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and plenty of others.
"This episode is very dear to my heart," Tanya Thicke told E! News in a statement. "It is important for me to share it with all of my husband's incredible fans. All of their love and well wishes have been greatly appreciated through this difficult time. I hope this look into our lives will bring them some peace and closure. Have your tissues ready!"
Check out the trailer for Hollywood Medium's return below. Aside from the Thicke news, it looks like the new episodes will feature sister drama between Khloe and Kylie — "Someone tries to get with one sister, and then tries to get with the other," Henry says in the clip.
Hopefully, Tanya Thicke's meeting with Henry will help give her the "closure" she needs after her husband's death. The new episodes are sure to be an emotional ride.
