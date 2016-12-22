Alan Thicke's Cause Of Death Revealed

A death certificate has been issued to address the cause of Alan Thicke's death. The Growing Pains star died last week at age 69, just moments after playing hockey with his son Carter.
According to the certificate, obtained by People, Thicke died of a ruptured aorta and a "standard type A aortic dissection." He reportedly died just minutes after his aorta ruptured.
The news comes as Thicke's former daughter-in-law, actress Paula Patton, has paid tribute to him in a touching Instagram post. Patton was married to his middle son, singer Robin Thicke, from 2005 to 2015, but first met the actor when she was still a teenager.
"I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life," Patton posted on Instagram. "I loved and respected him so much! So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson [Julian, her son with Thicke] is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit."
