When Asked To Name Crayola's New Color, Twitter Did The Most

This week, Crayola announced that Dandelion is being retired from its 24-count color box. While crayon purists bemoaned the decision, this makes some sense, given that dandelions are weeds, and their flowers don’t even stay that pretty yellow color for long. But Crayola took it a step further when they also announced that a new color is coming soon, which they described as “part of the blue family,” Time reports.
Naturally, Twitter took this news to its most extreme under the hashtag #NewCrayonColors and users lit up the timeline with jokes both hilarious and eye-rolling.
The reactions ranged from the most obvious…
#NewCrayonColors Best Western Bedsheet (Color ONLY shows under black light)— John Guest (@RicochetBlabit) April 1, 2017
...to Millennial sad babe humor.
#NewCrayonColors a nice shade of bluish grey called "depression"— ➖honey bee ➖ (@graysoncurry) March 31, 2017
And then to bitingly funny and poignant social criticism.
Privileged white and Misrepresentational Brown #NewCrayonColors pic.twitter.com/FLhYEukmCu— Reetu Kabra (@ReetuKabra) April 1, 2017
Post EPA Smog Grey #NewCrayonColors pic.twitter.com/q8dF5jpjkx— Dora Maria Costa (@DoraMariaCosta) April 1, 2017
As you can imagine, there were lots of references to politics — and Trump’s unnatural tan got a lot of specific call outs.
#NewCrayonColors Trump Rally White pic.twitter.com/Nvfofwb0qg— Shelly M. Burrows (@ScribeShelly) April 1, 2017
Silver Spooner #NewCrayonColors pic.twitter.com/eqO5vHFXoy— WilcoMeThat (@WilcoMeThat) March 31, 2017
After all that, we're left hoping Crayola’s new blue color is every bit as beautiful and inspiring as cerulean blue, a popular favorite.
