Story from Living

When Asked To Name Crayola's New Color, Twitter Did The Most

Meagan Fredette
This week, Crayola announced that Dandelion is being retired from its 24-count color box. While crayon purists bemoaned the decision, this makes some sense, given that dandelions are weeds, and their flowers don’t even stay that pretty yellow color for long. But Crayola took it a step further when they also announced that a new color is coming soon, which they described as “part of the blue family,” Time reports.
Naturally, Twitter took this news to its most extreme under the hashtag #NewCrayonColors and users lit up the timeline with jokes both hilarious and eye-rolling.
The reactions ranged from the most obvious…
Advertisement
...to Millennial sad babe humor.
And then to bitingly funny and poignant social criticism.
As you can imagine, there were lots of references to politics — and Trump’s unnatural tan got a lot of specific call outs.
After all that, we're left hoping Crayola’s new blue color is every bit as beautiful and inspiring as cerulean blue, a popular favorite.
Advertisement

More from Living

R29 Original Series