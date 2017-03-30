We Finally Know Which Color Crayola Is Retiring

Update: Hearts everywhere broke earlier this month when Crayola announced that it planned to retire a color from its classic 24-count box of crayons. As for which color would be discontinued, that information was supposed to be revealed on March 31 (which, coincidentally, is also National Crayon Day.)
But the iconic art supply company jumped the gun and revealed today on Twitter that the unlucky hue is...Dandelion.
Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2— Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017
At an event this Friday in Times Square, Crayola will unveil more details about the crayon's "retirement" story and will announce which new color will be added to the 24-count box.
In the meantime, R.I.P. Dandelion. We'll miss you.
This story was originally published on March 28, 2017.
Get ready for some crushingly heartbreaking news.
Remember coloring your life away when you were a kid thanks to Crayola? Well, the company made a big announcement last week...and it rocked us to our core.
You should be prepared to say goodbye to the classic 24-count box of crayons you've known your whole life, because Crayola is officially retiring one of the colors for the first time ever. Survivor-style. No, Hunger Games-style.
The company made the announcement on its official Facebook page.
The post reads, "On National Crayon Day Crayola will retire one of its beloved colors from its iconic Crayon portfolio!! RSVP to our live stream event on 3/31 to find out #WhosLeaving!"
Crayola even included a hashtag, you guys. And an RSVP button for a livestream. The company is killing the color on National Crayon Day, too. It's downright soul-crushing...and a brilliant marketing move, actually.
On its website, the company even has a countdown to March 31 and photos of people sharing their favorite colors.
This seems particularly heartless. But if you're freaking out because you think this means the box will have only 23 colors, don't fret. Even though Crayola is nixing a color in the most Hunger Games way, ever, the 24-count box will still be safe.
"The color will be retired across the entire crayon portfolio, including the iconic 24- and 64-count boxes as well as all other Crayon products," Joshua Kroo, the company's director of marketing communications, told Mashable. "Crayola is all about innovating with color, so consumers can expect that there will be a new, exciting color coming soon! Of course, the 24-box will always have that number of crayons."
So, which color will be gone? According to Mashable, the current colors in the 24-box include: "red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo, and gray."
At this point, it's impossible to say. On the flip side, we are getting a new color and that makes us feel a little better. The real question is whether the new kid on the block will live up to the OG hue. In the meantime, we'll start stocking up on old-school 24-count packs. Gotta color our way out of this heartbreak.
