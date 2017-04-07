All of this drama the week after an incredibly emotional roller coaster of an episode had to be cut with something. And that something is Cross, an intern who has checked himself into the ER with abdominal friend. He is the comic relief. Edwards is annoyed with him, assuming it’s in his head. But she checks the scans and its not nothing. It’s an inflammation that has to be surgically repaired. When they open him up, they find it’s TB, an incredibly contagious, very dangerous disease that happens to spread through the air. That means that Edwards, who has complained about the patient the entire episode, might actually have something to be afraid of. Ultimately, though, the entire plot is just comical. There’s never any danger that the intern might die, and the episode needs the levity. The undertone of the episode is dark, but at least there are some laughs to carry us through.