We'll always have a special place in our hearts for Sean and Catherine Lowe, the only winning pair from The Bachelor who've made it down the aisle thus far. While these lovebirds have plenty of wisdom to share about keeping a relationship alive under crazy circumstances — like having to hide your engagement from the world for four months under contract — they've now ventured into a new chapter in their lives: designing furniture.
These lovebirds have just released Home by Sean & Catherine Lowe, a collection of eight sofas and arm chairs retailed exclusively on Wayfair for 90 days. Inspired by a big sectional couch the family commissioned for the game room in their Dallas home, the line features large, neutral-colored items that look ideal for snuggling and family bonding time.
"We're all about family: At the end of the day, we want to cuddle up on the sofa and watch a movie," said Sean. "That's what really drew us to designing these big, beautiful pieces of furniture." The young couple certainly seems well-positioned to market comfortable homewares — their Instagram presence is sprinkled with cozy lounging shots and proclamations of love for coordinated onesies. Catherine, the owner of luxury paper goods company LoweCo., adds plenty of lifestyle cred to the deal.
Click through to see the full lineup and shots of the happy duo — and their adorable six-month-old son, Samuel — getting comfy on their own creations.