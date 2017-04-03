Danzig goes to Wendy because the plan is causing him to lose sleep. Even Axe seems hesitant. Weirdly, the one person all for it is Taylor. Taylor offers, “In many ways a town is like a business.” Comparing things that aren’t businesses to businesses always makes me queasy. But Taylor’s argument is that because the leaders allowed the town to live above its means, they now have to reckon with that decision and either thrive or go under. This seems kind of out of character don’t you think? Taylor’s a pragmatist sure, but Taylor is also highly empathetic. Sure, if you look at the town as one entity you can justify this. But what about all the kids in that town who didn’t decide to live there? That just seems like something Taylor would consider. If you look at things with a wide enough lens, you can justify anything, but should you? How far are you willing to zoom out?