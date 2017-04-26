But, for all this flirtation and daydreaming, Elizabeth does have a powerful maternal moment in this episode. She reveals to Paige that she’d been raped as a teenager. This comes after one of their intense fight-training sessions in the garage, and Paige, understandably upset, rushes to embrace her mother. But Elizabeth holds her firmly at arm’s length, correcting: “No, Paige...I’m not afraid anymore. And you’re not going to be either.” One could argue that this is not the ideal lesson to teach your teenaged daughter about sexual assault: Just learn to fight back. But it’s certainly true to her own life. Elizabeth claimed this experience the best way she knew how, using it as a stone against which to sharpen herself. More and more, Elizabeth is recognizing (if not fully admitting) that her own story is not the one she wants for her child. Still, she wants to pass on the lessons she has learned. And however imperfectly taught, this is a good one to learn. As she explains to Philip, “I just wanted her to know that she won’t always be afraid.”