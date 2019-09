Graham's latest Ashley Graham Beyond collection, which is available in sizes 4 to 24, featured many festival-ready dresses free of common festival-dressing tropes. (No fringe or faux-suede here.) Her style of choice is a boho-inclined floral number that, while festive, doesn't have to be hidden in a separate section of your wardrobe until the following concert-going season rolls around. (There are also mid-length and shoulder-strapped versions of the piece available.) Oh, and it's only $54.