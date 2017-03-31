Usually, what celebrities consider "festival dressing" is a far, far cry from what we'd ever end up wearing to a concert. Leave it to Ashley Graham to keep it refreshingly real — and inspire some festival-going fashion we'd realistically buy into.
The model posted a behind-the-scenes look at her Coachella fittings yesterday. (Sure, maybe we don't have dedicated run-throughs for our Indio-bound suitcase, but stay with us.) Graham was trying on an off-the-shoulder, sheer black maxi dress with pink flowers embroidered throughout, complete with a high slit. It's no surprise that she picked out that style — she designed it herself, as part of her ongoing collaboration with Dressbar at Dressbarn.
Graham's latest Ashley Graham Beyond collection, which is available in sizes 4 to 24, featured many festival-ready dresses free of common festival-dressing tropes. (No fringe or faux-suede here.) Her style of choice is a boho-inclined floral number that, while festive, doesn't have to be hidden in a separate section of your wardrobe until the following concert-going season rolls around. (There are also mid-length and shoulder-strapped versions of the piece available.) Oh, and it's only $54.
We'll have to wait to see if Graham actually ends up wearing this maxi to Coachella — but if it's any indication of what the rest of her wardrobe looks like, we're going to have our credit cards at the ready.
