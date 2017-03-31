Who says love is dead? Today, Kelly Ripa posted a heartwarming message celebrating hubby Mark Consuelos’ 46th birthday.
“Happy birthday @instasuelos!” she said. “The best father, husband, friend and regenerator a person could know!!! I love you.”
The daytime television maven then shared 10 photos of Consuelos and herself through the years. There were smiles. There were sunsets. And there were loads of those throwback filters that we all once obsessively overused when we first began using the app (hello, Toaster).
“He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way,” Ripa said in an interview with People magazine in 2013. “We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”
Time flies. This May, the couple will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary, which is apparently the year of brass and nickel. Who knows what kinds of gifts these two will give to mark more than two decades of nuptial bliss.
However one thing is for certain, no matter how passionate and, well, real their love is, Consuelos can’t be counted on for that much sought-after post-sex cuddle session. In February, Consuelos stepped in to co-host Ripa’s show and things got personal quick. While discussing their "special grownup time” Ripa announced to the world, “He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that. I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated. I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'"
While it’s not the first time Ripa has openly discussed a few pet peeves — remember the toilet seat situation? — it’s clear the two are smitten with each other. "I'm extremely annoying and she's very patient, so I think that's also how something works, that's why it works. So if two people live together, one has to be patient and typically the other one is very annoying," Consuelos said.
Whatever keeps the fire burning, guys.
