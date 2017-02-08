Mark Consuelos stepped in as guest co-host on his wife Kelly Ripa's show on Wednesday. But after things got a little, erm, personal, we wouldn't be surprised if Consuelos stays far away from the set of Live! With Kelly for a while.
Ripa called out her husband of 21 years for the way he treats her immediately after they have "special grownup time" in the bedroom. "When there's special married couple time in our house — do you know what I'm talking about? Because there's kids watching, so I'm just going to say — let's call it special grownup time." Kelly went on, "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that. I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated. I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'" Pretty embarassing stuff. (Also SO not okay, Mr. Consuelos, if it's true.) The look on his face during the revelation is truly priceless. See for yourself below.
