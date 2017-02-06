Story from Pop Culture

That Time Mark Consuelos Made Away With Scarlett Johansson’s Breast Pump At The Oscars

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
Any guys out there ever accidentally grab a new mom's breast pump? No? Well, then you probably won't be able to relate on a personal level to this funny story involving Mark Consuelos and Scarlett Johansson — but it'll definitely entertain you all the same. In the March issue of Marie Claire, cover star Johansson recalls a funny, weird mishap that happened at the 2015 Oscars. The 32-year-old had given birth to daughter Rose just five months earlier. "I had to bring my breast pump, because I was nursing and every ounce is like liquid gold," she explained. And in the rush of things after the ceremony, Johansson's breast pump ended up in the hands of a well-intentioned friend, Consuelos. "Somehow, Mark got ahold of my breast pump — in a bag with all the milk, ice packs in there, and shit. He grabbed it out of my hand," she said. Consuelos was trying to be helpful, but ended up creating a bit of chaos when he and wife Kelly Ripa left the event with Johansson's pump still in his possession. "Apparently, Kelly looked over, and she was like, 'Wait a minute — is that Scarlett's breast pump? We've got to get it back!' because she knew how panicked I would be," the actress explained. "We finally ended up at the same party three hours later, and Mark was like, 'I'm so sorry.'" Phew! Well, if there's a totally applicable and practical life lesson to be learned here, it's to never trust Mark Consuelos with your breast pump. Also thank god for Kelly Ripa.
