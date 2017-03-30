Lady Gaga Treated Herself To A New Hair Color For Her Birthday — & It's So Good

Lady Gaga has never been one for subtlety. Over the years, the popstar morphed from risk-taking entertainer into a bonafide fashion and beauty icon who isn’t afraid to put on a show. After all, she's done everything imaginable: She wore a dress made of raw meat to the MTV Video Music Awards, and walked out for her Superbowl performance boasting a makeup look with over $600 of product. That's why her latest hair transformation shouldn't come as a shock — even though it really, really does.
I don't know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday. Today I have focused on smiling about all that I'm grateful for and reflecting on the last ten years of music and performances we have shared together. Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality. Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it's in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don't be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I ❤You.
Gaga took to Instagram yesterday to debut her new brunette look in a birthday selfie. She looked full-on glam — what with her sparkling choker, bright red lips, and bold lashes. But it was the singer's rich, chocolate brown hair color that really caught our eye. Instead of calling out her visit to the salon, the star used the photo as a chance to thank her fans for their support and inspiration over her decade-long career.
Just as a string of celebrities are going platinum — including Katy Perry and Allison Williams — you can always count on Gaga to go against the grain. And we couldn't appreciate her more for it.
