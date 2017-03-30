In just a few short months, Pretty Little Liars will be a thing of the past. The first of the final 10 episodes of Freeform's long-running mystery drama airs on April 18, and to say I'm bummed about it would be an understatement. What am I going to do once all of my A-related questions are answered? Will I sleep better knowing that we have definitive answers about Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) parentage, the fate of Emison, and whether or not Lucas (Brendan Robinson) is as shady as he appears? Or will my heart ache every time a Liars-less Tuesday passes? This series will always have a special place in fans' hearts, but it might be more than memories that they can hold onto: according to showrunner I. Marlene King, you could be the proud owner of a PLL prop.
If you're like me, you check King's Twitter feed for Pretty Little Liars info on the daily — and this new reveal from Queen King totally made my day. The showrunner teased that fans might be able to take home pieces of her personal PLL collection, and, umm, where do I sign up? She wrote:
"I was a hoarder as we ended PLL. I need to say goodbye to so much stuff. Stay tuned for how you can be the recipient of props and prizes."
I'm currently imagining King's house looking a lot like that abandoned school for the blind at the end of season 7a. Think she has a mold of Noel's (Brant Daugherty) head somewhere? And do you think she'd be down to give that one away?
King has not yet revealed how fans can win these props and prizes, so , to use her words, stay tuned for details. Of course, fans hoping to take home a piece of PLL should also have a high creep tolerance: it's currently unclear whether fans will get to choose which props they invite into their homes, and as much as I adore PLL, I am not taking home any demonic dolls. Nuh-uh. Not happening.
I will, however, take Hanna's (Ashley Benson) engagement ring. Who cares if it's a cubic? It's totally cute.
