In just a few short months, Pretty Little Liars will be a thing of the past. The first of the final 10 episodes of Freeform's long-running mystery drama airs on April 18, and to say I'm bummed about it would be an understatement. What am I going to do once all of my A-related questions are answered? Will I sleep better knowing that we have definitive answers about Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) parentage, the fate of Emison, and whether or not Lucas (Brendan Robinson) is as shady as he appears? Or will my heart ache every time a Liars-less Tuesday passes? This series will always have a special place in fans' hearts, but it might be more than memories that they can hold onto: according to showrunner I. Marlene King, you could be the proud owner of a PLL prop.