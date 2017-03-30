Britney Spears has managed to become something no other '90s trend has: timeless. It's why, even in 2017, we're still blasting her early songs on Spotify and following her now-famous catwalks on Instagram. Even cool girl Hailey Baldwin can't resist a little Britney, and she proved it on Wednesday when she posted a video of herself and hair stylist Florido recreating the unforgettable dance routine from the 1998 classic "...Baby One More Time."
"lol not the first time me and @florido have done Britney #HardDayAtWork ?" Baldwin captioned the photo. "BY THE WAY WE'RE FULLY JOKING AROUND."
They may have been joking, but the moves were on point. If you compare the short video to the full choreography Spears does in the original music video, you'll see that Baldwin absolutely nails it.
We're not surprised the model was able to so accurately mimic the artist's dance moves since she spent much of her life as a dancer herself. This also isn't the first dancing video she's posted on her Instagram. She loves to dance around both solo and with friends and put the fun videos online.
"MOOD TODAY!!!!!!" she captioned one post.
She also put up another video of herself and friends dancing to "Swang" by Rae Sremmurd.
The videos are impressive, but Baldwin is best known for her moves on the catwalk and her work as an influencer. Just last month, the 20-year-old landed a gig as a brand ambassador for L'Oréal Professionnel, and at the end of last year she dropped her own makeup line.
If she keeps these videos up, however, we might get to see her dancing more professionally in the future. Until then, we're just as happy getting these fun and relateable glimpses into her goofy life — even if she's a little more fashionable doing it than we are. Just a little.
