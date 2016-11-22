Hailey Baldwin Dropped Her Makeup Line — Just In Time For Her Birthday

When we first heard about Hailey Baldwin’s capsule makeup line with ModelCo, we knew it would be hard to get. Competing with 8.7 million followers for a lipstick called Bae? Yeah, we've had better odds in Las Vegas. And sure enough, before the collection even launched, it sold out during its pre-release. We barely even got the chance to look at the lineup, let alone add it to our carts.
Thankfully, life is full of second chances and you can shop that deep, red lippie (plus all the other goodies in the line) now — just in time for the model's birthday. Baldwin took to Instagram to share the news yesterday, with this sage advice: “Get there before it sells out again!”
Luckily, “there” is just a few clicks away. As of right now, the brand’s website is fully stocked with every highlighter, contour kit, and other lust-worthy item in the range. Check out each piece in the limited-edition collection, then head over to the site to get your hands on 'em while you can. You'd think it was our birthday over here.
