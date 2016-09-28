Ever since Hailey Baldwin announced last month that she’s working on a limited-edition makeup line with ModelCo, we’ve been stalking her social media feeds hoping to get a glimpse of the goods. Today, hitting the refresh button finally paid off, as the model Instagrammed a video of herself applying a liquid lip color from the upcoming line.
Baldwin promised “filter-esque hues, sleek packaging, and premium formulas,” as Refinery29 previously reported. And by the look of it, this lip shade certainly delivers. The mauve-pink color is snatched right from a snap filter and the sleek ombré tube looks très elegant (but we've heard it won't break the bank!). With this single-product tease, we’re dying to know: What will the rest of the collection look like?
Thankfully, Baldwin provided us with an easy way to find out more. “Sneak peak [sic] at my new collab with ModelCo,” she writes. “Sign up for #TheBeautySquad at modelcocosmetics.com.” We’re clicking over to see what else is on offer, while waiting as patiently as possible for the line's official November release.
