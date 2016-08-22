Hailey Baldwin has made a name for herself modeling and running with Hollywood's cool crowd (she counts Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid as BFFs), but the 19-year-old hadn't gotten into the beauty game — until now. Over the weekend, Baldwin announced big news on Instagram: Girl's got a makeup line in the works.
Details on the collaboration between Baldwin and beauty brand ModelCo are on the DL as of now, but time will soon tell. What we do know is she has teamed up with the Australian company to concoct a new It-Girl makeup range.
According to PR Newswire, Baldwin said, “My product range is affordable, accessible, and combines quality and femininity for a photo-finish-inspired look and feel. Think filter-esque hues, sleek packaging, and premium formulas." Why Baldwin? Founder and CEO Shelley Barrett stated, "Hailey epitomizes raw beauty and has a look which is very edgy, modern, and cool.” We definitely agree.
PR Newswire states that Baldwin will be in Sydney this November to launch the high-end, limited-edition collection, meaning it will likely top a lot of holiday-gift lists. If you're impatient and want to get the latest on the upcoming line, it might be worth signing up for ModelCo's email newsletter so you don't miss a thing.
