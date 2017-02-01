Hailey Baldwin & Taylor Hill Just Landed MAJOR Beauty Gigs

Before today, we rarely heard about models Hailey Baldwin and Taylor Hill in the same sentence. But you can expect to see a lot more of the pair these next few months, because they just became a major power duo in the beauty industry. L'Oréal Professionnel, the hair care sector of the company, just tapped both stars — who combined have more than 15 million followers on Instagram — as ambassadors for the brand. Baldwin will be the face of the INOA hair color range (a perfect fit, considering she switches up her dye job on the regular). She'll also head up the Pro Fiber campaign, an in-salon reparative treatment. Hill, on the other hand, will be the face of the Majirel Color Correction campaign, which the brand called "a coloring service inspired by makeup in perfect affinity with the expectations of today’s women that can correct a color, add radiance, and enhance natural color the same way a makeup artist enhances skin tone," in a release.
Advertisement
Needless to say, both ladies are excited. "I am super happy to join the L'Oréal Professionnel family this year," Baldwin wrote on her announcement Instagram post. "Can’t wait to share the @lorealpro campaigns with you." Hill post shared a similar sentiment: "So excited to be apart of the L'Oréal pro hair family! #SupportYourLocalHairdresser."
Advertisement