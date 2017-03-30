Trump Asked Women If They Knew Who Susan B. Anthony Was & Twitter Wasn't Having It

Trump jokingly asks a group of women at the White House: "Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony? I'm shocked that you've heard." pic.twitter.com/423gD7itcn— Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) March 29, 2017
Today Trump asked a group of women "Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?" This is her grave after the 2016 election. Yeah, we've heard of her pic.twitter.com/U2RWnZLpAX— O General My General (@rideatdawn) March 29, 2017
Pretty sure most women have heard of Susan B. Anthony @realDonaldTrump . She was stronger than you'll ever be. #LoserinChief #DontheCon pic.twitter.com/D65EyyiIE1— MamaKat (@bookkitten) March 30, 2017
"Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?" -the President of the United States to a bunch of goddamn grown women. pic.twitter.com/4g77xvsvjY— Talia (@2020fight) March 30, 2017
Susan B. Anthony so hard, they put her face on a coin instead of a bill, because paper's too soft. pic.twitter.com/CsqJQqDq42— Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) March 29, 2017
"Organize, agitate, educate must be our war cry. " Susan B. Anthony. Just in case you haven't heard of her. pic.twitter.com/UZZUhQdjVk— Gina Ventre (@gventre1) March 30, 2017
Do you think Trump knows Susan B. Anthony & Frederick Douglass were friends? Worked together on universal suffrage? (Knows who they were?) https://t.co/fY5Zi171wO— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 29, 2017
In these troubling times, thing that keeps me going is hearing about amazing work Susan B. Anthony & Frederick Douglass are doing.— Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) March 29, 2017
I bet you could convince Trump that Susan B. Anthony was famous for dating Frederick Douglas.— Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) March 30, 2017
I saw Susan B. Anthony was trending and I was worried she had died.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 29, 2017