The Powerful Reason People Are Visiting Susan B. Anthony's Grave

No matter the outcome of the election, we can all agree that it's a historic day for women in the United States. After all, it's the first time that American women can vote for the first presidential female nominee of a major party. But this is only possible thanks to the brave women who fought for women's right to vote.
This is why hundreds have lined up today to visit suffragist Susan B. Anthony's grave and leave her their "I Voted" stickers after casting their ballot for Hillary Clinton.
Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for trying to vote, is one of the country's most well-known suffragists. She is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY. She died more than a century ago, before women gained the right to vote. Visiting her grave has become something of a pilgrimage for women each election. The cemetery is staying open till 9 p.m. tonight to accommodate visitors.
In addition to Anthony, there are three other suffragists buried in Mount Hope: Amy Post, Sarah D. Fish, and Helen Pitts Douglass.
If you're not able to make it to Rochester, we rounded up several other graves where you can pay your respects today, or you can leave virtual flowers on the graves of some of your favorite suffragists.
Battle Creek, MI
Sojourner Truth, a former slave, is famous for her speech "Ain't I a Woman?" at the 1851 Ohio Women's Rights Convention. She is remembered as an abolitionist leader and one of the first women to vocally support women's rights. Her remains are buried at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The Bronx, NY
Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx is the resting place of four incredible suffragists: Elizabeth Cady Stanton, the cofounder of the National Woman Suffrage Association and longtime friend of Anthony's; Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, a multimillionaire socialite who was a major figure in the movement and helped with financial contributions; Carrie Chapman Catt, the founder of the League of Women Voters; and Mary Garrett Hay, who was a close advisor to Catt. According to The New York Times, David Ison, the cemetery’s executive director, is encouraging people to visit their graves, as well.
Cambridge, MA
Not only was Julia Ward Howe a women's suffrage activist, but she was also an advocate for abolitionism and other social justice causes. The poet and author, who is best known for writing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" at President Abraham Lincoln's request, is buried at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Chicago, IL
Ida B. Wells, a muckraking Black journalist perhaps best known for her anti-lynching crusade, was also one of the leading voices in the women's suffrage movement. She was a cofounder of the National Association of Colored Women and one of the founding members of the NAACP. Her grave is located at Oak Woods Cemetery.
Lexington, KY
Sisters Mary B. Clay and Laura Clay are buried at Lexington Cemetery. Mary B. became involved in the women's suffrage movement after her parents divorced and her mother became homeless. She was elected president of the American Woman Suffrage Association in 1883. Mary B. got her younger sister Laura involved in the movement, and Laura wound up cofounding and becoming the first president of the Kentucky Equal Rights Association.
Milwaukee, WI
Mathilde Franziska Anneke was a German-American journalist who founded the first newspaper published by a woman in the United States, the Deutsche Frauen-Zeitung. She was also a vocal anti-slavery activist and a close collaborator of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. She is buried at Forest Home Cemetery.
Philadelphia, PA
Like many other suffragists, Lucretia Mott was also anti-slavery. She helped with the creation of the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society, and later in her life was one of the founders of the women's rights movement. Her grave can be found at the Fair Hill Burial Ground.
