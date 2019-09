The Powerful Reason People Are Visiting Susan B. Anthony's Grave

No matter the outcome of the election, we can all agree that it's a historic day for women in the United States. After all, it's the first time that American women can vote for the first presidential female nominee of a major party. But this is only possible thanks to the brave women who fought for women's right to vote.This is why hundreds have lined up today to visit suffragist Susan B. Anthony's grave and leave her their "I Voted" stickers after casting their ballot for Hillary Clinton.Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for trying to vote, is one of the country's most well-known suffragists. She is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY . She died more than a century ago, before women gained the right to vote. Visiting her grave has become something of a pilgrimage for women each election. The cemetery is staying open till 9 p.m. tonight to accommodate visitors.In addition to Anthony, there are three other suffragists buried in Mount Hope: Amy Post, Sarah D. Fish, and Helen Pitts Douglass.If you're not able to make it to Rochester, we rounded up several other graves where you can pay your respects today, or you can leave virtual flowers on the graves of some of your favorite suffragists