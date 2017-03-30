John Legend Defended Kim Kardashian Over Baby Joke

A Twitter user compared Kardashian's plans to expand her family to China's controversial One-Child policy, in which families were compelled to only have one child. The policy, which resulted in abortions and cases of female infanticide, was ended in 2015. Neither that, nor Kardashian's public struggle with fertility, is what anyone would consider a laughing matter, but that didn't stop writer and former Mitt Romney political strategist Stuart Stevens from commenting, "Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something" in response to Kardashian.