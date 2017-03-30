This Is Why Cartoon Characters Only Have 4 Fingers

Of course, not every character got the shortcut treatment. Animators drew human figures, like Disney Princesses, as realistically as possible (minus those huge eyes and tiny waists), so they have the usual five fingers. For more basic figures, like Mickey Mouse, animators worked mainly with circles. Not just for the iconic mouse's main shape, but for his hands and body, too. By drawing just a thumb and three fingers, it kept the circular pattern going. Walt Disney himself said, "Using five fingers would have made Mickey’s hands look like a bunch of bananas." And if Disney himself said it, who are we to question the decision?