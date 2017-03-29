In the first season of Odd Mom Out, Andy Weber (Andy Buckley) tells his brother Lex (Sean Kleier) that it's not babysitting if it's your own children. The scene is meant to be farcical — to show that Lex is so out of touch with reality, he believes men really don't care for their kids. The joke is on him — and now, apparently, it's on Matt Damon, too.