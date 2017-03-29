Of course, Waters reply was exactly what the doctor ordered: “I am a strong Black woman, and I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined...And I’d like to say to women out there everywhere: Don’t allow these right wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are. Do what you do. And let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country." Enter: A slow clap in the R29 offices.