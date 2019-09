Usher probably knows some of the struggles that naturalistas face all too well. In 2013, he grew out his hair for his role in Hands of Stone, where he played Sugar Ray Leonard. Personally, I loved the ‘fro…but it turns out his mom did not. She even (jokingly?) drew up a petition to get her superstar son to cut his hair after the movie came out. Ouch. Despite the criticism, Usher’s still not afraid to play up his texture. While his hair isn’t as big as it was a few years ago, he still lets it grow and even dyed the front green . So much inspo!