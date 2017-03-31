April is a very important month this year for two reasons: Beyoncé's lucky number is four, and she is currently pregnant with twins. We're ringing the alarm: Don't be surprised if she manages to pull off a very well-timed, cosmically blessed delivery in the next 30 days.
Contrary to popular belief, there are other things happening this month that don't involve Queen Bey. Anne Hathaway's new role in Colossal reminds us of the decision she made to play an alcoholic mess in Rachel's Getting Married; she's playing against character, and it's a risk that's bound to pay off. And Netflix is debuting so many exciting new series in April that we're going to be in a serious, committed relationship with our living room couch for the next few weekends.
Settle in for one final season of Pretty Little Liars, clear room on your playlists for new music from Sylvan Esso, and let Emma Watson and Tom Hanks hold your hand while you get a glimpse of your terrifying technological future in The Circle.
Seriously, though: Consider purchasing a fainting couch for your office, because the Beyoncé due date is coming.