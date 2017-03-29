Multi-Hyphenate Nicki Minaj Has A New Addition For Her Résumé

Rapper, mogul, fashion designer, shade-throwing, tea-spilling talent Nicki Minaj has plenty on her pink plate, but the newest addition to the star's résumé is going to put her in the public eye in a whole new way.
People reports that Minaj, fresh off her beef with fellow rapper Remy Ma, has signed with Wilhelmina Models' celebrity division. That means that the undisputed queen of rap (her words!) will be on the same model boards as celebrity spawn Ellar Coltrane and Levi Dylan as well as fellow musicians Nick Jonas and Machine Gun Kelly.
Minaj announced the news on Instagram, writing, "I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me."
But what really cemented Minaj's status in the fashion sphere? Vogue profiled her following the big news. If that's not a solid-gold seal of approval, we don't know what is.
Minaj is no stranger to the fashion world. She's starred in campaigns for big names like Roberto Cavalli and has for legendary fashion photographers such as Mario Testino and Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. She's also a designer favorite. She attended the 2016 Met Gala alongside Jeremy Scott and often name-drops designer labels in her rhymes. "Bought me Alexander McQueen / He was keeping my stylish," she says in "Anaconda," before adding, "And when we done, I make him buy me Balmain."
Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann praised Minaj's singular style in an announcement: "We’re thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team. She is a style pioneer and icon."
The new contract isn't the only reason to celebrate. Minaj recently reached a major music milestone: she's the only female artist to ever have 76 entries on Billboard's Top 100 chart. That bests Aretha Franklin's previous record of 73, which she held for over 40 years. We're guessing "multitasking" and "clapping back" go under the Special Skills section of Minaj's résumé, right under the mile-long list of achievements she's earned.
