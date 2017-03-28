Story from Pop Culture

If You've Ever Owned A Pet, Nina Dobrev's Instagram Will Shatter Your Heart

Shannon Carlin
After 18 years, Nina Dobrev said goodbye to her beloved cat in the sweetest way possible. Seriously, settle in; this is going to be a tough one for all the pet owners out there.
"To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears," Dobrev wrote on Instagram. "You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses."

To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears. You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable. We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, and from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, we even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together. Our last chapter and final destination was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me. Saying goodbye to you on Saturday was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life. It was bittersweet, but I'm so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time. My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you're still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. In sickness and in health until death do us part. My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you. ❤?? #RIP 9 lives. 9 names. Bambi Jami Jamilia Lynx Jami Lynx Jinx Jimmy jam Poop Jammie

Dobrev paid tribute to her "soulmate" who was so "fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket" by letting the world know how she really felt about the cat who had nine different names: "Bambi Jami Jamilia Lynx Jami Lynx Jinx Jimmy jam Poop Jammie."
The two had been through everything together, which became even more obvious thanks to the slideshow that features Dobrev reading, cuddling and hanging out in the great outdoors with her little one. Why yes, there they are at the Grand Canyon.
"We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, and from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas," Dobrev wrote. "We even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together."
Her cat's final destination was Los Angeles, and Dobrev hoped her feline loved the journey as much as she did. "I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love," she wrote, "because that's what you gave me."
Saying goodbye over the weekend wasn't easy for Dobrev, who wrote that her "heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain," but knew that she would always be with her "no matter where I go."
"In sickness and in health until death do us part," Dobrev wrote. "My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you."
Dobrev has a knack for writing emotional Instagram posts that pull at heartstrings. Recently, Dobrev penned an emotional farewell to the Vampire Diaries. "We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete," she wrote. "Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know."
Get this woman a job at Hallmark, immediately.

