Emmy Rossum's Los Angeles home was burglarized last week. Somebody robbed the actress of an estimated $150,000 worth of jewelry and other personal belongings kept in a safe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Shameless star tweeted her gratitude to the officers currently investigating the crime, which took place between Wednesday, March 22 and Friday, March 24, according to the police. "Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication," the 30-year-old tweeted," Rossum wrote Wednesday afternoon.
According to TMZ, Rossum was in New York at the time of the incident. Her housekeeper allegedly found the actress' empty safe on Friday; the employee had last been at the home on Wednesday.
While previous reports suggested that the combination to the safe from which the goods were stolen was lying around the Benedict Canyon house, THR reports that this is accurate, according to someone with direct knowledge of the situation.
Celebrities' Los Angeles abodes are an incredibly popular target for thieves these days. Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner's home was robbed of up to $200,000 worth of jewelry and other personal belongings. A day later, actress Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home was broken into; the thieves made away with jewelry and a laptop. In February, somebody broke into singer Alanis Morissette's home and stole a safe containing $2 million worth of jewelry and other valuables. Nicki Minaj was also recently the victim of a home vandalism and burglary of $175,000 in jewelry and other items. And NBA star (and Iggy Azalea's ex) Nick Young lost $500,000 in cash and jewelry earlier this month, his second home robbery in three years.
While targeting celebrities' mansions is nothing new — and there's no evidence to suggest the string of crimes is connected — this definitely is a worrisome trend that the stars and the LAPD would like to see end soon.
