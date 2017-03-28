A week after nude photos of World Wrestling Entertainment star Saraya-Jade Bevis were leaked online, she's opening up about what it really felt like to have her privacy violated.
According to People, the wrestler, who is better known as Paige, revealed last week that “personal and private photos” were shared publicly without her permission. On Tuesday, she posted an emotional message to Twitter in regards to the hacking, writing that she had made "a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago.”
Bevis wrote that she would "always take responsibility" for the photos, but she was concerned about how her family would react. Especially, her partner José Alberto Rodríguez, who wrestles under the name Alberto El Patron, and whom she is marrying this week.
“The one thing that was the hardest was thinking ‘my husband is gonna leave me’ ‘my family will disown me’" she wrote, "but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am. They know I’m not a bad person and they held my hands through hell.”
While the 24-year-old wrote that after the hacking she “had days where I wanted to physically harm myself," she wants to use her pain to help others who have likewise been mistreated.
"We are human," she wrote. "Unfortunately people don’t see it that way when they are behind a keyboard. They don’t think that we have feelings or that we don’t suffer. Not only was I a victim of viral humiliation but a victim of cyber bullying.”
Bevis says that she and Rodríguez want to work to help those who have been in the same position as her but don't have the support system. "We wanna bring these people to justice. And also take down the ones who are trolls" Bevis wrote. "For lack of a better term."
"My mistake could help people's future," she wrote. "Think. Before you act."
To show his support, Rodríguez took to Instagram with a message for haters: "it doesn't matter how many times you try to break us... is not gonna happen." Ending his post with a message that makes it clear how he feels about trolls: "We are getting married Wednesday ...
Have a nice and go and F... yourself hatters [sic]."
Female celebrities having private photos hacked is unfortunately nothing new. In the last few months, Emma Watson, Mischa Barton and Demi Lovato have both fought back against hackers. Lovato even pointed out that her "nude" scandal wasn't much of a scandal at all tweeting, "I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage," before adding, "Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before."
All of these women have proven that there is immense power in fighting back against those who think they can profit from violating other people's privacy.
