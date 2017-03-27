You Have To See OITNB's Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli's Custom Wedding Outfits

"In contrast, Lauren wanted something more tailored, and a play on masculinity, but we kept it feminine with the crystal beaded pearl removable collar. She wanted to feel regal and elegant. Samira and I have been friends for years…I’ve dressed her for many award shows and I know what she likes, so when they became engaged and asked me, it was a no-brainer and so easy. Samira’s look was the first one she tried on and then we customized it for her. They’re [both] strong women who know what they like, which is always helpful. Their wedding was gorgeous and I was honored to be a part of it. They’re perfect for each other!”