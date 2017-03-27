You Have To See OITNB's Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli's Custom Wedding Outfits

In case you missed it, Orange Is The New Black star Samara Wiley wed longtime girlfriend (and show writer) Lauren Morelli in Palm Springs this weekend in a ceremony that was all too perfect. The two got engaged in October, telling Martha Stewart Weddings they decided to have their ceremony in the Southern California locale because it's where Wiley popped the question. And their outfits were pretty magical: The couple donned custom Christian Siriano looks that defied tradition and reflected their own personal styles.
The wedding looks were surprisingly simple given the theme of their nuptials: confetti, complete with Funfetti cake, a confetti explosion, mismatched glassware, and a patterned dance floor. And thanks to Christian Siriano's personal Instagram, we got to see the looks ahead of Saturday's ceremony. A couple of weeks ago, the designer posted Wiley's gown on his account, with an applicable array of emojis that we can all relate to. Prior to that, nine weeks ago, Siriano posted the top of Morelli's suit with the caption "Working on this crystal petal beauty today in the studio." We can't imagine the amount of time and precision that went into both looks, although Siriano is no stranger to designing getting-hitched getups.
The Project Runway star and CFDA member has been in the bridal game for a minute now: In addition to designing one-off gowns for celebrity clients for years, Siriano launched his official bridal collection with Kleinfeld Bridal last April. The gowns ran from $3,500 to $10,000, available in petite and plus sizes. Of the dresses, Siriano told Refinery29 that it was somewhat of a family affair, seeing as the trio have been friends for quite some time. "Having spent years in an orange jumpsuit, Samira really wanted to have her fairytale wedding moment and therefore opted for a more traditional look. But we modernized by making it two pieces so she could change into a simpler skirt later into the evening," he explained.
"In contrast, Lauren wanted something more tailored, and a play on masculinity, but we kept it feminine with the crystal beaded pearl removable collar. She wanted to feel regal and elegant. Samira and I have been friends for years…I’ve dressed her for many award shows and I know what she likes, so when they became engaged and asked me, it was a no-brainer and so easy. Samira’s look was the first one she tried on and then we customized it for her. They’re [both] strong women who know what they like, which is always helpful. Their wedding was gorgeous and I was honored to be a part of it. They’re perfect for each other!”
We couldn't agree more. And here's a fun(fetti) fact about the looks that Siriano whipped up for this weekend's wedding: The bodice of Morelli's outfit looks a lot like the top of OITNB star Laura Prepon's custom Christian Siriano gown that the actress wore to the Emmy's in 2015. As for the rings, we caught a glimpse of Wiley's asscher-cut diamond and yellow gold ring on Morelli's Instagram last year. If that's not slaying bridal style, then we don't know what is. Congratulations to the newlyweds, and peep the official wedding photo, below.
