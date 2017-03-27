Kim Kardashian Debunked A Viral Photo Of Her On Snapchat

In our eyes, the photoshop edit shouldn't matter. (Hey Kim! Glasses and bushy eyebrows aren't illegal, you know.) The Kardashians are fiercely protective over their image, though — their image is the entirety of their industry, really. When Kim Kardashian discredits the work of this plucky photoshopper, it's as if she's discrediting a fraudulent piece of artwork or a misattributed quote. Kim Kardashian would never allow herself to be photographed in her glasses. She simply wouldn't.