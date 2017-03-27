Kourtney Kardashian's followers are all riled up over a couple of photos that feature her two kids and one very expensive car.
Kardashian posted two Instagrams over the weekend featuring her 4-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign posing on top of a Mercedes G-Wagon. A car that happens to cost over $122,000.
Fittingly, Kardashian captioned the two shots with lyrics from brother-in-law Kanye West's track "Last Call." "Rolling into the weekend like," Kardashian captioned an image that showed her spotting her kids as they kneeled on the hood of the car.
"Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips," she captioned another shot of just Penelope and Reign atop the cream-colored mid-sized vehicle.
In the comments section of both images, her followers quickly started accusing Kardashian of flaunting her wealth. "This caption has me gagging," one person wrote.
"This is why you now live with security around you all the time," another added.
More than a few people wondered why after her sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed in Paris, Kourtney would feel comfortable showing off her luxury items. Especially since some people, including designer Karl Lagerfeld, have questioned whether Kim's penchant for showing off her jewelry on social media made her a target. Younger sister Kendall Jenner also recently faced a run-in with an intruder who broke into her house.
“Did you not learn a valuable lesson about displaying materialistic items????" one person wrote. "So you basically just showed someone what kind of care you drive…I thought you were the smart sister.”
Others had jokes about Kardashian letting her kids sit on her car with their shoes on: "Yep she can afford to get the scratches and dents out."
Of course, there were others that had Kardashian's back over the controversial photo. "Shame on all of you for being mean to her," a fan wrote. While someone else noted, "Just because you have money doesn't mean you deserve to be robbed." Adding, "A lot of ya'll really need to do better & get a life while you're at it."
Many found the comments laughable. "Her kids her choice get over yourselves," someone wrote. "All so jealous it's hilarious." But one fan probably summed it up best for all the Kardashian fans out there: "SWAAAAAGGGG. Lol at the haters."
While some may not have liked these blingy photos, Kardashian has said she's not into the material things. When asked by Architectural Digest to name her favorite items in her Calabasas home, she said it was the things that her family had given her — the top item being her children's artwork. "I love to display the masterpieces that my kids make," Kardashian said. "The kids and I enjoy seeing it on the fridge all year long."
