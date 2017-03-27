Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughters Threw Her The Cutest Birthday Party

On March 25, 2017, Sarah Jessica Parker turned 52. And in honor of the occasion, she arrived at her table to find a tag that reads "mama" with a drawing of a balloon, gold confetti sprinkled all over the tablecloth, an expertly folded napkin, and a fancy silverware arrangement including two forks. "Made by my daughters. X, SJ," she captioned the photo on Instagram.
If you look closely, you can see a Carrie Bradshaw-style red stiletto and a piece of confetti that reads "HBD Mama." They even got her a beautiful selection of red and pink flowers. "@Jamatson and my darling daughters make everything tonight most perfect. X, SJ. Flowers by Tabitha and Loretta," she wrote.
The account she tagged belongs to Jill Matson, her former personal assistant, according to The Breeze. Matson posted her own birthday tribute to Parker on Instagram, writing, "To an amazing mother, wife and friend. Beautiful, smart, funny, generous, hardworking, loyal and devoted, we are all better for knowing you. I love and adore you, wishing you a happy and healthy year." The photo shows her looking elegant as ever at the Plaza Hotel.
In the process of putting together their mom's special table setting, the seven-year-old twins got their hands dirty (if sequins count as dirt, that is).
"Sequins, the gift that keeps on giving," she joked.
Wherever Parker is celebrating, it looks sunnier than New York City, where she celebrated last year's birthday by visiting the Museum of Modern Art and eating cupcakes with her family. She took this video showing a tropical-looking setting and yet another floral arrangement. "For all the friends I know and love and for those I have yet to meet," she wrote. "Thank you for helping make my birthday so very special and memorable."
