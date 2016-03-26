SJP Gave Us Major Dessert Envy With Her Birthday Instagrams

It looks like Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her birthday right! The actress marked her big day with a trip to New York’s Museum of Modern Art and spending some sweet time with her family — not to mention some delicious looking cupcakes. Why choose? It’s your birthday, you can do everything! As long as it includes desserts.
SJP also posted some adorable shots of herself and her twin daughters showing off matching gold mani-pedis. That pair of little hands is clearly just itching for those cupcakes.
Besides the sugar craving, she also fed the artist in her with a trip to the Edgar Degas exhibit, which is currently on display at the Museum of Modern Art. It looks like this may be a yearly tradition — in the caption of one photo, she called it her “annual birthday pilgrimage.”
Advertisement
But one of the sweetest shots wasn’t from her birthday at all — at least not this year's. She also posted an photo of herself and hubby Matthew Broderick, with the caption, “A year ago on my birthday. And nothing has changed. Thanks husband for a perfect day.”
SJP is clearly having the best birthday, ever.
Advertisement