This Is Why Milo Ventimiglia Quit Instagram

We've followed him from Star's Hollow to New York City (albeit with superpowers) and now, to 1970s Pittsburgh. But one place we can't follow Milo Ventimiglia any longer? Instagram. The This is Us star used to be pretty active on the photo-sharing social network — he even bid followers adieu with a final post captioned " Finito " — but he stopped abruptly and didn't explain why. Until now. In a recent interview, Ventimiglia said that while he loved Instagram initially, it started to be less about the photos and more about his roles.