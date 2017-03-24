The GOP Healthcare Bill Is Officially Dead — & Twitter Is Having A Field Day

Me when I heard the Trumpcare bill was withdrawn. #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/ACLbedg2Sm— Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 24, 2017
Me, after hearing House Republicans withdrew the health care bill: pic.twitter.com/NiTEYidXgK— Cecily Walker ?? (@skeskali) March 24, 2017
Ryan: (Trump) did everything he possibly could.— Erin ?Gloria? Ryan (@morninggloria) March 24, 2017
[Flashback to yesterday, Trump pretending to drive a big big truck]
Narrator: He hadn't.
Paul Ryan after leaving the White House - the lamest thumbs up ever is a picture worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/fumQz8LKVw— Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) March 24, 2017
Trump has done everything possible to repeal Obamacare including 5 visits to Mar-a-lago, 9 trips to the golf course & sitting in a big truck— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 24, 2017
Trump once he realized he couldn't deliver on his promise to repeal Obamacare pic.twitter.com/wvH70HgAfg— julia (@juliacraven) March 24, 2017
GOP: We're going to repeal #Obamacare!— britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 24, 2017
Later GOP: We're pulling the #AHCA bill because we don't have the votes.
Obama: pic.twitter.com/IsUge9Zye3
The GOP is in quite a pickle today. You might even call it...— Molly Ball (@mollyesque) March 24, 2017
...the Art of the Dill.
jokes to make rn:— Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) March 24, 2017
1. No plan b
2. they pulled out
3. is the pull out method the only one they know
Hey Republicans, don't worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 24, 2017
While this fight is far from over, today affirms that your voice matters. https://t.co/sjXm8OAzYs— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 24, 2017