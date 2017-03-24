Story from US News

The GOP Healthcare Bill Is Officially Dead — & Twitter Is Having A Field Day

Andrea González-Ramírez
Despite pressure from President Trump and efforts to rally the GOP leadership, it was clear on Friday that the American Health Care Act wasn't going to receive the 216 votes it needed to be passed at the House level. And this afternoon, House Republicans abruptly canceled the vote on their proposed legislation, which would have replaced Obamacare.
The decision to kill the vote avoided a more decisive, more public humiliation for the GOP, which could not rally enough members of its own party to push through the legislation, even though Democrats (all of whom opposed the legislation) would not have been able to stop them on their own. In a press conference, House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was the one who advised President Trump that it was time to yield.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter was a hot mess as soon as The Washington Post's Bob Costa broke the news. The shock was especially palpable because the announcement came just minutes before the House was expected to vote.
But once that feeling passed, a lot of Twitter users who had opposed the plan made it clear that they were ready to celebrate.
Other people didn't have any kind of sympathy for the likes of President Trump, Paul Ryan, or the Republican party in general.
There were several references to President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, who together passed the Affordable Care Act seven years ago.
Even John Boehner, the former House Speaker who said Republicans wouldn't repeal and replace Obamacare, got a shoutout.
And, of course, some users couldn't resist making puns.
Democrats were dropping the mic left and right.
Will the Republicans will ever stop trying to repeal Obamacare? Who knows. But in the meantime, we will patiently wait for the tweet that matters most: President Trump's. Because you know that's definitely coming.
