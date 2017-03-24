MAC Wants To Make Sure Your Friday Night Is Lit — In The Best Way

Drake and Kanye West recently released a new tune in which they sing: "Watch out for me, I'm about to glow." While it's probably safe to assume the duo is not referring to makeup, with all due respect, we think the poetic prose very well could have been. Beauty giant MAC just announced that it's expanding its Extra Dimension line later this month, bringing back some Skinfinish favorites and introducing an arsenal of mirror-like blushes — and they're all worthy of a spot on any Top 40 chart.
For anyone who's ever woken up to dull, puffy skin, the appeal of highlighter and blush is obvious. But these incandescent, trillion-watt powders take it far beyond planet Earth. Our favorites among the line? Superb (a multi-dimensional bronze), Fairly Precious (a shimmery, high-shine Champagne), Oh, Darling (a next-level metallic gold), and Rosy Cheeks (a glimmering blue-fuchsia). Each one reflects the kind of light you can only find at a nightclub, while somehow managing to never cross the line into scary shimmer territory.
The new colors won't hit MAC stores or the brand's website until April 6, so you'll have to settle for the Drake soundtrack — and the product porn, ahead — in the meantime. At least you'll know what song to sing all the way to the counter.