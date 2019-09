MAC Wants To Make Sure Your Friday Night Is Lit — In The Best Way

Drake and Kanye West recently released a new tune in which they sing : "Watch out for me, I'm about to glow." While it's probably safe to assume the duo is not referring to makeup, with all due respect, we think the poetic prose very well could have been. Beauty giant MAC just announced that it's expanding its Extra Dimension line later this month, bringing back some Skinfinish favorites and introducing an arsenal of mirror-like blushes — and they're all worthy of a spot on any Top 40 chart.