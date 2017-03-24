MAC Wants To Make Sure Your Friday Night Is Lit — In The Best Way

For anyone who's ever woken up to dull, puffy skin, the appeal of highlighter and blush is obvious. But these incandescent, trillion-watt powders take it far beyond planet Earth. Our favorites among the line? Superb (a multi-dimensional bronze), Fairly Precious (a shimmery, high-shine Champagne), Oh, Darling (a next-level metallic gold), and Rosy Cheeks (a glimmering blue-fuchsia). Each one reflects the kind of light you can only find at a nightclub, while somehow managing to never cross the line into scary shimmer territory.