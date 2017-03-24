Ok, we've been sitting on this one for a while. What if someone told you that everything you believed was a lie. That down was up, up was down, the sky was green, the world was flat, and "Australia" was a British hoax to justify a genocide of their criminal population. Are you with us? That's good, because Stockholm resident Shelley Floryd has blown the top off this entire conspiracy.
Her Facebook post, which is genius and a joke and has been shared around 17,000 times, is the hottest geography take we've heard since Kyrie Irving.
"If you think you've ever been to Australia, you're terribly wrong," Floryd writes. "The plane pilots are all in on this, and have in all actuality only flown you to islands close nearby - or in some cases, parts of South America, where they have cleared space and hired actors to act out as real Australians."
Advertisement
This is a fire take. Read the take here.
Understandably, this has made some deeply stupid people deeply angry. They are taking to her Facebook to insist that, in fact, Australia is extremely real. Well, guess what jerks, it isn't. She's being cyber bullied for her position, which is absurd. Would you cyber bully someone who pointed out that the sun rotates around the Earth? No, because they're geniuses.
Floryd has helpfully expanded on her theory, doubling down on the true fact that Australia doesn't exist.
The young Swede does allow that New Zealand exists, which honestly seems less likely.
Advertisement