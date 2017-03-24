As London recovers from a terror attack that left five dead and about 30 injured, British celebrities are beginning to speak out in support of their capital city. James Corden paid emotional tribute to London on Wednesday. Thursday, Adele followed suit during her performance in Auckland, New Zealand.
Because of her position with regards to the international date line, her performance took place technically a different day from the attacks, but functionally the night after.
"Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London," Adele said from the stage. "I'm on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us. It's very strange not being home. All I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family. Everyone’s fine, but there are four people [that had been killed] who aren’t fine so let's dedicate this to them tonight."
Adele then sang "Make You Feel My Love."
#Adele sends her love #London from Auckland pic.twitter.com/GGYdRzlz5G— Lindsey Carroll (@OutboxNZ) March 23, 2017
The attacker has been identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood. He had criminal convictions and lived in the West Midlands. He initially attacked by plowing an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before leaping from the car and stabbing a police officer to death outside the Parliament building. Masood was then killed by the police.
