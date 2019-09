Mama June (real name: June Shannon) has been making headlines recently for her transformative weight loss , which she has achieved due to a combination of dieting and surgery. (Shannon, specifically, has received a sleeve gastrectomy, a procedure which removes a large portion of the stomach by cutting and stapling the organ into a small tube shape.) Her weight loss is the subject of new WE TV series Mama June: From Not To Hot, and while some elements of the series are problematic (including Shannon's desire to lose weight as "revenge" on her ex Sugar Bear, whom she learns is getting married prior to her weight loss journey) a new clip from the series portrays Shannon in a particularly sympathetic light.