The mother of two revealed that she is still in a fight with her mom, who she says is withholding nearly $500,000 (made from Honey Boo Boo), money she believes she and daughter Kaitlyn deserve. "If I don't get Kaitlyn's money, she is never seeing Kaitlyn again," Cardwell explained "She claims that she cares and misses Kaitlyn but she can't even check up on her and call her and see how she's doing." She's not in contact with the rest of the Shannon clan, either, including her sisters Alana, Jessica, and Lauryn. "None of them have called me, texted me or anything like that," she said. "They don't give two craps about me, so why give two craps about them?" Sounds like there's some fences yet to be mended in the Shannon family.