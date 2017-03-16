June Shannon's estranged daughter Anna Cardwell (a.k.a. Chickadee) has accused her mother of undergoing massive weight loss for the purpose of gaining fame and money.
Cardwell, who was molested by her mom's boyfriend when she was 8-years-old (a crime he spent 10 years in prison for before Shannon reportedly started dating him again), told E! News her thoughts on Shannon's new weight loss show, Mama June: From Not To Hot.
"I think she did it just to be more famous," Cardwell said. "I don't think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery." The 22-year-old added, "I think Mama did get herself out there to get another show," implying that the show wasn't really about the weight loss for Shannon. "That's my opinion on that. I don't think she did it or anything for herself. If she would have done it for herself, she would have tried to lose the weight a long time ago."
Advertisement
Cardwell also alleged that Shannon's manager extended the same weight loss reality show deal to her, but she turned it down. "Everybody wants me to get my own show anyways regardless of getting anything done," the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star told E!. "I doubt it's going to happen, but it would be nice," she continued. "I miss [doing a TV show] for the money and I miss it for, you know, getting out there — for people just to see my story and stuff like that."
The mother of two revealed that she is still in a fight with her mom, who she says is withholding nearly $500,000 (made from Honey Boo Boo), money she believes she and daughter Kaitlyn deserve. "If I don't get Kaitlyn's money, she is never seeing Kaitlyn again," Cardwell explained "She claims that she cares and misses Kaitlyn but she can't even check up on her and call her and see how she's doing." She's not in contact with the rest of the Shannon clan, either, including her sisters Alana, Jessica, and Lauryn. "None of them have called me, texted me or anything like that," she said. "They don't give two craps about me, so why give two craps about them?" Sounds like there's some fences yet to be mended in the Shannon family.
Advertisement