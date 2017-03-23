Watch Carrie Underwood & Her 2-Year-Old Do Yoga Side-By-Side

Trust me when I say that no matter how your day is going, you definitely need to see this. Singer Carrie Underwood stays in shape by hitting the gym, and sometimes, her two-year-old son Isaiah comes along for the fun. And we mean fun. The star posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed the two sharing a workout in the most adorable — and unique — way.
"My workout buddy..." she captioned the video, which captures the mother doing some yoga stretches while Isiah mimics them next to her. Even better? He's wearing pajamas.
"Mama's in @caliabycarrie ," she clarified, linking to her line of activewear. "And the big man is in his fire truck PJs...whatever works!"
The video first shows the duo warming up with some push-ups, before moving on to more classic yoga poses like cobra and downward facing dog.
"PS, please excuse my yoga form..." she added as a disclaimer. "I don't do much yoga, but like to stretch..."
After all, that's the message behind her activewear line, and why she partnered with The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program to donate $500,000 to girls athletics back in 2016.
"On the field, you learn how to win and you learn how to lose," she wrote in a post for Refinery29. "Ultimately, I want young women to know that they are beautiful and are capable. At 14 I could not have foreseen how my life would pan out, but through a great support system and the invaluable skills I learned through sports, I can wholeheartedly say that each and every day I work to be the best mother, wife, musician, friend, athlete, and performer that I can be."
Her dedication to athletics shapes her everyday life, and it looks like little Isiah is growing up with the same important message.
