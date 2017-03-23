Did SelGo Just Acknowledge Her Relationship With The Weeknd On Instagram?

I'll say it: There's something mesmerizing about Selena Gomez and her relationships. The relatively private singer had one very public romance with Justin Bieber that seemed to captivate the world. Even after the breakup, the internet's invested in the couple. (There are entire Instagram accounts dedicated to throwback photos of Jelena.) These days, Gomez has a new beau, and we're just as fascinated. According to paparazzi photos and various hints on social media, she is currently involved with The Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye.
She doesn't want to talk about the relationship — this is sort of her style. In her recent Vogue profile, Gomez actively avoided the subject.
"When I ask Gomez about the romance," writer Rob Haskell noted in the piece, "she tells me that everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again."
So, she won't say anything about her alleged BF. But that doesn't mean there aren't more subtle hints on social media to glean. In a recent Instagram story posted by Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Gomez rolled her eyes at a joke that seemed to point to The Weeknd.
"In Canada!" Vanngo says, his head looking over Gomez's shoulder.
"In Canada!" Gomez repeats.
"You know Selena loves Canadians," Vanngo says. Just to recap: The pop star dated Justin Bieber, who is Canadian. Now, she's dating The Weeknd, who's also Canadian. Two makes a trend, they say.
In response, Gomez rolls her eyes. She gives a wearied, "alright, alright." Annoyed or not, this motion means everything to Seleeknd 'shippers. By rolling her eyes, Gomez indicated that, yes, she has a thing for Canadians. She acknowledged the joke, and that means she's in deep, right?
At least, that's our interpretation.
