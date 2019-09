Did SelGo Just Acknowledge Her Relationship With The Weeknd On Instagram?

I'll say it: There's something mesmerizing about Selena Gomez and her relationships. The relatively private singer had one very public romance with Justin Bieber that seemed to captivate the world. Even after the breakup, the internet's invested in the couple. (There are entire Instagram accounts dedicated to throwback photos of Jelena.) These days, Gomez has a new beau, and we're just as fascinated. According to paparazzi photos and various hints on social media , she is currently involved with The Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye.