This Woman-Owned Auto Shop Will Change How You Think About Cars & Nails

Banks opened up a salon and auto shop hybrid right outside of Philly and called it Girls Auto Clinic Repair Center and Clutch Beauty Bar . There, anyone who needs car work done can do so without an ounce of mansplaining — and get a manicure or pedicure in the process. The shop is even staffed with women Banks calls “SheCanics," who are there to help encourage and educate customers on everything car-related. The power isn’t necessarily in the OPI polish atop the counters (though that is a nice perk) or even the toolboxes dominating the auto clinic — it’s in the recreation of a traditionally male-dominated space. “I’m not an automotive company. I’m a female empowerment company," she told Racked. "By being our customer, you are helping in making history.”