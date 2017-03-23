This Woman-Owned Auto Shop Will Change How You Think About Cars & Nails

Welcome to Clutch Beauty Bar! Almost ready for business. We had to show our #sheCANics and friends the salon. We love it so much! @georgettemarise did an amazing job with the design. Don't you agree? We can't wait for you to relax, have a mimosa, a mani, pedi, and blow out with us! We will be accepting appointments only this Friday Dec 6, 2016. Photos by @lovisawoodson #clutch #sheCANic #girlsautoclinic #WoodsonLegacy #PhotographyForWomen #FemalePhotographer #PhillyPhotographer

A post shared by Clutch Beauty Bar (@clutchbeautybar) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:26pm PST